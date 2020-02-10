Gal Gadot Jokes That She’s Starting A Fight Club For Women In Hollywood

In proof that the MCU crew and DC Comics clan can get along, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson joined forces with Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot on the Academy Awards stage. With them was Sigourney Weaver, whom Gadot said “paved the way” for her and Larson to step into their superhero roles.

Weaver has never played a literal superhero, but she is a genre icon. Weaver’s breakout role as Ellen Ripley in the 1979 sci-fi horror hybrid Alien made her an instant symbol of exactly what a badass woman could do on screen — things like fighting parasitic aliens and taking down androids. Just like Wonder Woman did for Gadot and Marvel for Larson, Alien made Weaver a household name and solidified her character’s place in pop culture forever. She was nominated for a Best Actress award for the film’s sequel Aliens in 1987 and “Get away from her, you bitch!” is one of the most quotable lines from a horror movie, ever.

“The three of us make a powerful combination, and just now, backstage, we’ve decided that after the show, we’re going to start a fight club,” revealed Weaver, to which Gadot added: “Men are all invited, just no shirts allowed.” That’s just Hollywood, justified Larson.

Then Larson, who won the Best Actress award in 2016 for her performance as a kidnapping survivor in Room, added: “The winner will get a lifetime supply of deodorant, sushi, and tequila.”

As for what the loser gets, Gadot said that they’ll be forced to “answer questions from journalists on how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood” — something that, no doubt, all three women have had to contend with for quite a long time.

There was a very special reason these women took the stage together at the event: For the very first time in the Academy Awards’ 92-year history, a woman conductor, Maestro Eimear Noone, is leading the orchestra.

“All women are superheroes,” declared Weaver of the milestone moment in Oscars history. Some women also get to play them on the big screen.

