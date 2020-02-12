NYFW Street Styles

If you've been consumed with compiling your best-dressed list from the Oscars red carpet or finding yourself the perfect Valentine's Day dress, we'd like to redirect your attention to where the real fashion is happening right now: the good ol' streets of NYC. The urban hub for all things style has been the site of Fashion Week happenings since late last week, and attendees are turning up in their most show-stopping attire for the occasion. So, naturally, we're taking notes.

While NYFW gathers industry all-stars to ogle at the looks for next season, the city streets are where you can find what's trending right now. As much as we can't wait for all the sartorial treats that fall has in store (we can practically taste the oat milk chai lattes already), our current wardrobes could use a little boost to push us through what still remains of winter. So don't put away your puffer jacket just yet, because if there's anything NYFW attendees have taught us so far it's that the key to piecing together a great cold-weather ensemble is to top it off with the right accessory: think chic hats, chunky jewelry, and fringe details. Ahead, we've rounded up the top five trends dominating the scene with all the shoppable items you need to pull off your own major street style moment.

Chunky Chains

Ever get the feeling that your outfit is missing something, but you just can't put your finger on it? If you find yourself in this situation, you can't go wrong with a thick gold chain. It's edgy, fun, and is guaranteed to win you a compliment or two.

BaubleBar Michaela Curb Chain Necklace, $, available at BaubleBar

MeltemiCollection Heart Charm Link Necklace, $, available at Etsy

Missoma Gold T Bar Chain Necklace, $, available at Missoma

Fringe Benefits



Take a classic item like a blazer, a purse, or even a belt and turn it up a notch with a little fringe. This stringy upgrade to your outfit adds a sense of movement and whimsy that'll earn you major points among the fashion set. Photographed by Polly Irungu.

