The Chillazzo Pant Is About To Be Everywhere This Fall

As the sun sets on summer, we’re anticipating the arrival of a new wardrobe MVP for fall: something loungewear-like that has a little polish and structure. After witnessing what can only be described as a near-viral run on one particular pair of wide-legged Nike sweatpants during Nordstom’s Anniversary Sale, we’ve crowned our winner — and we're calling it the “Chillazzo” pant.

A clever hybrid of the loose-legged palazzo pant and our reliable old sweats, this athleisure-style bottom offers cozy comfort in the silhouette of a glamorous vintage trouser — one that promises to provide a chic alternative to our usual rotation of joggers and leggings.

(We’re considering it the fall version of the the house dress — or, what’s popularly referred to as, the nap dress — a free-flowing frock allowed its wearers to waft loosely about their house-bound business with a shred of dressed-up dignity, despite not having showered or left their apartment in several days.)

We’re really, really excited to pick out the pant that you're about to see everywhere come September — so much so, that we went ahead and narrowed it down to 16 of our absolute favorite pairs. Click through to help us narrow down which ones are going to be our new WFH ride-or-die staples.

Square L7 Jym Pant, $, available at Square L7

Nike Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants, $, available at Nordstrom

Nanushka Beige Wool Oni Lounge Pants, $, available at SSENSE

Ugg Gabi Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $, available at Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN Wide leg jogger, $, available at ASOS

11 honore Lexi Sweatpant, $, available at 11 Honore

Soly Hux Wide Leg Track Pant, $, available at Amazon

Free People Cosmic Way's Wide Leg Pants, $, available at Free People

lululemon On the Fly Wide-Leg Pant, $, available at lululemon

Skims Cozy Knit Pant, $, available at Skims

Nike Woven Pants, $, available at Nike

Summersalt The Perfect Wide Leg Pant, $, available at Summersalt

Richer Poorer Terry Wide Leg Pant, $, available at Richer Poorer

NastyGal Side Show Crop Top and Wide-Leg Pants Lounge Set, $, available at NastyGal

Carbon38 Drawstring Wide Leg Pant, $, available at Carbon38

& Other Stories Lyocell Blend Drawstring Flared Trousers, $, available at & Other Stories

