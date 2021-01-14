Gigi Hadid’s $150 Plaid Coat Is On-Trend

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid stepped out for a stroll around New York City’s Lower East Side neighborhood alongside her newborn daughter. For the occasion, the model wore the ultimate winter weekend outfit, including an on-trend menswear-inspired plaid coat, knee-high boots, and a fuzzy, Louis Vuitton bucket hat. But while the latter will set you back a considerable amount — the luxury brand’s monogram, shearling bucket hat costs $1,100 — Hadid’s coat is (relatively) budget-friendly. Which makes it that much more surprising that it’s still available to buy.

Courtesy of Spanish fashion brand Mango, the knee-length, wool-blend coat costs $150 and is available in sizes M to XL. Size XS or S? The light gray alternative is still fully stocked in every size. To style the outerwear, follow Hadid’s lead and pair the look with cream-colored jeans, matching ‘90s-inspired DMY BY DMY Valentina sunglasses, and a black face mask. Complete the ensemble with accessories in a neutral shade.

Hadid, who spent most of the quarantine (and her pregnancy) at her mom’s farm in Pennsylvania, has only been back in Manhattan for a few weeks. In that time, though, she’s already managed to debut a number of winning looks, including an all-black ensemble topped with a newsboy cap that she wore during a walk with her sister Bella and her daughter, as well as a camel-colored look made up of a sold-out Thom Browne coat and the aforementioned Louis Vuitton hat. In other words, quarantine hasn’t hindered the model’s style in any way.

Below, shop Hadid’s Mango coat in all three colors before they inevitably sell out.

