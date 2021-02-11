Slipper Boots Trend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 14: Selena Gomez seen in Midtown on January 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez was spotted on the set of her new Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, about three true crime-obsessed New Yorkers that are bent on solving a murder (count me in!). In between takes, the singer-actor left her trailer wearing a monochrome look that included a cream-colored, double-breasted coat; a gray, chunky knit; and a khaki suit. On her feet, she wore slippers — but not your run-of-the-mill slippers. These were Louis Vuitton’s “pillow boots,” the likes of which are quickly becoming a favorite among celebrities.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 09: Selena Gomez is seen on the set of “Only Murders in the Building” on February 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In November, Sophie Turner turned to these same booties to take her daughter Willa for a walk in Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas. Like Gomez, she paired her cozy footwear with on-trend outerwear, though her leather blazer wouldn’t quite cut it during a New York winter, where Gomez is currently shooting. But even with their stylish coats, the booties were the star of each look. Of course, when your shoes are shaped like a pillow, presumably feel like a hug, and covered in Louis Vuitton logos, that’s pretty much a given.

The “Pillow Comfort Ankle Boots,” which are available in both black and forest green, were first seen at the French fashion house’s spring ‘21 show, where creative director Nicolas Ghesquière paired the elevated “slippers” with deconstructed mini dresses and cropped leather jackets, as well as Bermuda shorts. Though Ghesquière’s take on the traditional slipper was in a league of its own, the at-home footwear style was a hit throughout the entirety of fashion month in September, with Balenciaga introducing red, fuzzy slipper slides in its spring collection; Gabriela Hearst and Rosetta Getty also offered their take on the style. Fashion’s favorite non-fashion brand The North Face has experimented with the pillow-like silhouette, in the form of their beloved ThermoBall mules and booties, as well.

Unless you’re a spokesperson for Louis Vuitton like Turner is, or a superstar like Gomez, getting your hands on a pair of pillow boots might be tricky. (That is, unless you have $1,140 to drop.) With that in mind, we rounded up a couple of equally chic, but much more affordable alternatives below.

