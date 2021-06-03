Billie Eilish Wore Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS In “Lost Cause” Music Video

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, after teasing the release of a new song, “Lost Cause,” and accompanying music video, Billie Eilish announced their official arrival via Instagram. The “Bad Guy” singer captioned the video clip: “‘Lost Cause’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE. We had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this.” We can tell. In the video, Eilish can be seen dancing and singing with a group of friends all while wearing a very on-trend loungewear set from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS.

According to SKIMS, in the video, Eilish is wearing the brand’s Boyfriend T-shirt, an oversized, ultra-soft T-shirt, in the color Ochre. With it, she wore biker shorts and crew socks in the same shade, gold jewelry, and a brown flat brim hat with the letter “B” embroidered on the front. Eilish’s entourage, too, wore pieces from Kardashian’s brand, with one of her dancers donning the Stretch Rib High Neck Bra and matching Stretch Rib Short in the color Soot.

Just like us, Kardashian was thrilled to see her brand on the 10-time Grammy winner. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a screengrab of Eilish’s video on her Instagram stories, with the caption, “I spy SKIMS.”

As per usual, some of the items worn in the video are sold out — SKIMS items are about as impossible to find as Telfar bags. That said, there are a few sizes left in Eilish’s pick. Shop it below.

