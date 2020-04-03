What You Need to Know Before Purchasing CBD

CBD has taken the world by storm. Suffer from anxiety or depression? CBD may be able to help. Want to get better sleep at night? Try CBD as a nightcap. Looking for a way to recover quicker after strenuous physical activity? You got it; CBD may be exactly what you need.

These days CBD products have flooded shelves and the online marketplace. From lotions to capsules to edible gummies and even drinks, it seems like there is nothing that CBD can’t be infused into for human consumption.

If you’re interested in adding CBD to your routine, there are some things you’ll want to know before making a purchase.

What is CBD?

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is a chemical compound that naturally occurs in the marijuana and hemp plant. CBD is harvested from the flowers and buds of the hemp plant and is then infused into products such as oils, capsules, edibles, and more.

Though many confuse the two, CBD is not the same as THC. The two can be compared as distant relatives. While both cannabinoids, CBD and THC affect the body in very different ways, though both do have an impact on the endocannabinoid system, which controls appetite, mood, and other bodily functions.

CBD Doesn’t Get You High

Even if taken on a daily basis, CBD won’t make you feel high . This is assuming that you’ve purchased a high quality product that contains less than 0.3% of THC, which is the federal mandate under the 2018 Farm Bill. THC is the compound that makes you feel high and euphoric. But if the product contains 0.3% or less, it’s a trace amount and you won’t feel any psychoactive effects.

When you purchase CBD, it’s crucial to buy from a reputable brand. Companies that follow the laws that pertain to CBD products are likely to have a certificate of analysis (COA). This shows that the product has been tested by a third party laboratory. These results show the levels of CBD and other compounds, such as THC, pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals.

Take the time to read a product’s COA before buying it. This way you know that you’re buying a quality product that offers what is advertised.

There Are Different Types of CBD

If you’ve ever looked into buying CBD online, you’ve probably come across the terms CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD. So while there are many kinds of CBD products, these products also contain different types of CBD.

CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD are created in very different ways. CBD isolate is pure CBD, which means it doesn’t contain any of the other compounds that naturally occur in the hemp plant, including other cannabinoids, terpenes, and amino acids.

As the name implies, full-spectrum CBD contains all of the compounds that are found in the plant, to include CBD, THC, other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, amino acids, and much more.

While both products are CBD, they are quite different. CBD isolate is isolated CBD. While CBD isolate offers many benefits, many have found that full-spectrum CBD is the better choice if you want to enjoy all of the benefits that CBD offers.

You may also come across products that use broad spectrum CBD, which is a combination of CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD. Broad spectrum CBD contains all of the other compounds found within the plant, but THC content is removed entirely.

Like full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD contains several other cannabinoids, which means you can enjoy the enhanced benefits of the entourage effect, without the worry of ingesting THC.

CBD May Be Effective in Treating Many Ailments

While many studies have been conducted to better understand the effects of CBD, many of these studies are conducted on animals and not humans. Though there is much more research to be done, many studies have linked CBD to being an effective treatment for many common conditions including:

-Stress and anxiety

-Depression

–Pain relief

-Acne treatment

CBD is also known for its neuroprotective properties. In fact, the FDA has approved a CBD-based drug to treat two rare forms of epilepsy.

There Are Many Ways to Use CBD

There are all sorts of ways to harness the benefits of CBD. It all comes down to how you prefer to consume or apply CBD in order to determine which products are best for you. The particular side effects you’re seeking may also influence the type of CBD product that you purchase.

The most popular CBD products are edibles, mostly because they are made to taste delicious! You’ll find CBD in all kinds of edible products including:

-Chocolate bars

-Cookies

-Gummies

-Mints

-Coffee

-Gum

While these products take the longest to work, the effects are often long lasting. So if you’re looking for extended relief that tastes great, CBD gummy edibles may be a great option for you.

Tinctures and oils can be taken orally in the form of sublingual sprays and drops. This method allows CBD to be quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. When using CBD tinctures or oils, you may feel relief in just 5-15 minutes.

CBD can also be inhaled through vaping. This is one of the quickest ways to get the relief you seek. CBD vaping products allow for the compound to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Vaping is a great option for people looking for stress and anxiety relief.

CBD capsules are another option if you want to take CBD by mouth. This is a convenient option if you already take vitamins on a daily basis. CBD capsules are typically made using soft gels. The one drawback to CBD capsules is that they can take much longer to be absorbed into the bloodstream. Effects can take anywhere from 20 minutes to 2 hours.

Conclusion

There’s a lot to know about CBD, especially if you’re a first time user or are interested in how CBD can benefit your everyday life. As with any chemical, it’s important to note that CBD affects everyone differently, so what works for one person may not work for someone else. Trial and error is the best way to figure out which product best suits your needs.