Killing or Curing The Impact of Vaccinating Elderly Norwegians for COVID-19

A recent release reporting side effects of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Norway dated January 14, 2021 that appeared on the Norwegian Medicines Agency website is, to say the least, shocking.

"Meldte bivirkninger etter koronavaksine pr. 14. januar 2021

Det er meldt om 23 dødsfall i forbindelse med vaksinasjon. Foreløpig er 13 av disse vurdert. Vanlige bivirkninger kan ha medvirket til alvorlig forløp hos skrøpelige eldre.

Publisert: 14.01.2021

​Alle meldinger om dødsfall etter vaksinasjon blir nøye vurdert.

– Meldingene kan tyde på at vanlige bivirkninger fra mRNA vaksiner, slik som feber og kvalme, kan ha ført til dødsfall hos enkelte skrøpelige pasienter, sier Sigurd Hortemo, overlege i Legemiddelverket.

Legemiddelverket og Folkehelseinstituttet vurderer sammen alle meldinger om bivirkninger. Som følge av dette har Folkehelseinstituttet endret koronavaksinasjonsveilederen med nye råd om vaksinasjon av skrøpelige eldre.

Det er per 14. januar meldt 23 meldinger om dødsfall til bivirkningsregisteret. Tallene i selve rapporten inkluderer de tretten meldingene som er vurdert av Legemiddelverket og Folkehelseinstituttet. De øvrige meldingene er under behandling."

"Reported side effects after coronary vaccine per. January 14, 2021

23 deaths have been reported in connection with vaccination. So far, 13 of these have been assessed. Common side effects may have contributed to a severe course in frail elderly people.

Published: 14.01.2021

All reports of deaths after vaccination are carefully considered.

– The reports may indicate that common side effects from mRNA vaccines, such as fever and nausea, may have led to deaths in some frail patients, says Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency and the National Institute of Public Health jointly assess all reports of side effects. As a result, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has changed the coronary vaccination guide with new advice on vaccinating the frail elderly.

As of 14 January, 23 reports of deaths have been reported to the adverse reaction register. The figures in the report itself include the thirteen reports that have been assessed by the Norwegian Medicines Agency and the National Institute of Public Health. The other messages are being processed."

So, apparently it's not enough that the elderly among us have suffered the vast majority of COVID-19-related deaths, now, the experimental and unprecedented mRNA vaccines appear to be responsible for killing even more elderly people.

Ironically, back in mid-December 2020, Norway's Minster of Health Bent Høie had this to say about the nation's vaccination program for COVID-19:

“Residents at care homes, the elderly and people with other health conditions must be vaccinated first. Then health personnel. After that, the rest of the population."

Let the COVID-19 vaccine experiment continue.

