You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 20, 2022

Is this mysterious spiral UFO?

People in New Zealand were startled by a mysterious blue spiral in the sky. A lot of people thought it was something alien. But that turned out not to be the case. It was space debris.

The space debris came from a rocket launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. He is the richest man in the world and therefore also owns a space company.

The SpaceX rocket lost some fuel. This fuel left a trail of vapor. Something you often see behind an airplane, for example. This trail reflected sunlight, which, according to experts, caused the blue luminous spiral.

No UFO or anything else extraterrestrial. But just garbage in space!