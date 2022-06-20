Director Paul Haggis arrested for sexual abuse

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Director Paul Haggis arrested in Italy for sexually abusing young woman

Paul Haggis, a Canadian film director, has been detained in Italy on charges of sexual assault and assault, Variety reported. It’s said that the 69-year-old Oscar winner forced a young woman to have sex with him over the course of two days.

Haggis is the subject of a formal complaint brought out by an unnamed woman. Variety is relying on the police report. On Friday, “despite her fragile physical and psychological condition,” Haggis was said to have departed from Brindisi Airport in southern Italy.

Employees at the airport took good care of her and even supplied first aid when she needed it. Her treatment at the hospital followed the guidelines established for those who have been sexually assaulted by the police. After that, she went to the police and reported Haggis.

According to the Italian news media, “Haggis is suspected of assault with aggravating circumstances and significant physical harm, crimes perpetrated against a young foreign lady” by the Public Prosecution Service in Brindisi.

Allegations made in the past

“All allegations against him will be dropped,” Haggis’ lawyer told Variety. His innocence and willingness to assist with authorities will ensure that the truth is known as early as possible,” he says.

Known for his Oscar-winning films Crash and Million Dollar Baby, the filmmaker and screenwriter was in Italy to teach a workshop at a brand-new cultural event. Allora Fest’s organizers claim to be astonished. A statement stated that his participation in the event has been canceled with immediate effect. A sympathy card was sent to the woman as well.

An further case was brought against the director in 2018 by a different lady. She claims Haggis raped her after a film screening in 2013. As a result of the indictment, three other women have come forward to accuse Haggis of sexual misconduct. Haggis has always maintained his denial. Due to corona, the trial has been postponed, but it is still going on.