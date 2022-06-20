Police search for missing Toronto Man Illyas Moussali

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 20, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Illyas Moussali 33, was last seen on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 6:25 a.m., in The Westway and slington Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9″, 220lbs, with shaved black hair, clean shaven, and has brown eyes. He was wearing a red long sleeved shirt with a hood, blue sweatpants, and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.