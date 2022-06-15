Successful Tear Fund Canada Fundraiser 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 15, 2022

On Saturday, June 11th, Whitby, Ontario, hosted a successful yard sale and money raiser.

Tear Fund Canada received the funds from the event, which drew a large attendance.

The event was organized by Whitby’s load up liquidation.

The proprietor of load up liquidation.ca, Tiffany Ashmead, is featured in this photo’s caption. Introducing Matthew Schroeder, Tear Fund Canada’s marketing and public relations manager.