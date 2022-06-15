This article was last updated on June 15, 2022
Beautiful orange daylily flowers bloom on Liushishi Mountain, located on the southernmost tip of Hualien County. The daylilies, which are grown over an area of more than 300 hectares, make this spacious sea of flowers one of the most popular attractions in the area. Visitors climb the winding mountain path to check out the splendid views, enjoying the flowers’ vast beauty and the blue sky of eastern Taiwan, far away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.
Blooming Nature in Taiwan
Taiwan is world-renowned for its wide variety of living species, as the island has been called a microcosm of the entire northern hemisphere ecosystem and a treasure trove of rare natural wonders. In particular, it possesses more than 4,000 recorded native vascular plant species, approximately 1,000 of which are native to Taiwan, including the Wulai Azalea, the Yushan Euonymus, the Da-Ann Hygrophia, and the Taiwan Catkin Yew. We are delighted to guide you through some of the most popular flower seasons found on our beautiful island.
White Calla Lily Blossoms in Northern Taiwan
Yangmingshan’s picturesque scenery serves as an excellent tourist destination throughout the year. Calla lily season, which takes place in northern Taiwan from February to May, attracts tourists who enjoy the romantic atmosphere filled with white blossoms. Along with the beauty of white calla lilies, hydrangea bloom in the region starting in May. Hydrangea has become quite popular in recent years due to the wide spectrum of colors and species. The sunny and festive ambiance has captivated visitors, who love to take photos of the scenery for social media.
Cherry Blossoms All Around Taiwan
Taiwan’s cherry blossom season runs from February to early April, and common cherry species in Taiwan include the Taiwanese Cherry, Fuji Cherry, and Yoshino Cherry. These cherry trees grow in many parks, forests, and recreation areas throughout the country, such as Alishan, Yangmingshan, Lala Mountain, and Aowanda. As the cherry trees bloom and grow in abundance, the surrounding areas turn into a beautiful shade of pink, and you can always spot large crowds rushing to enjoy the island’s natural beauty as a result.
Orange Daylily Blossoms in Eastern Taiwan
