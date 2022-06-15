Blooming Nature in Taiwan

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Beautiful orange daylily flowers bloom on Liushishi Mountain, located on the southernmost tip of Hualien County. The daylilies, which are grown over an area of more than 300 hectares, make this spacious sea of flowers one of the most popular attractions in the area. Visitors climb the winding mountain path to check out the splendid views, enjoying the flowers’ vast beauty and the blue sky of eastern Taiwan, far away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.