Refillable Beauty Products

In 2020, sustainable beauty isn't just a trend: It's a full-on movement. And while safe, clean formulas and ethical business practices are as important as ever, when it comes to packaging, it's what's on the outside that counts, too.

We've talked about going plastic-free and have shared our know-how when it comes to recycling your empties, but what about products that break the bottle cycle altogether? Presenting, the very best beauty products from body wash to lipstick to liquid eyeliner that are helping the green cause by reducing waste — and looking good doing it.

Follain Refillable Everything Soap

Use it H2T, on Fido, or even as a mild dish and laundry detergent: Follain's refillable liquid soap is gentle on skin, but tough on everything else. It's available in two invigorating scents — Lavender and Lemongrass — and if you go to the store, you can combine the two for a mind-blowing result.

Follain Refillable Everything Soap, $, available at Follain

Paul & Joe Lipstick SPF 25 Clear UV

Calling all cat lovers: Paul & Joe's makeup line creates some of the coolest refillable lip products around that also happen to be shaped like a feline friend. Plus, the vintage-inspired cases feel like the coolest beauty heirloom.

Paul & Joe Lipstick SPF 25 Clear UV, $, available at Beauty Bay

Paul & Joe Lipstick Case CS, $, available at Beauty Bay

Myro UO Exclusive Plant-Based Refillable Deodorant

Skin care, makeup, now natural deodorant? Myro's 2019 Beauty Innovator Award-winning refillable deo stick checks off all the boxes: Non-hideous packaging, no aluminum, and refills that are just $8.

Myro UO Exclusive Plant-Based Refillable Deodorant, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Surratt Auto-Graphique Eyeliner

Yes — the $42 price tag is a lot, but once you try Surratt's artist-favorite liquid eyeliner, you'll be hooked for life…which luckily, isn't as wasteful as you might imagine, given the fact that you can pick up refill barrels of inky black pigment for under $20.

Surratt Auto-Graphique Eyeliner, $, available at Sephora

Surratt Auto-Graphique Eyeliner Refill, $, available at Sephora

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush

Danish makeup brand Kjaer Weis was an early adopter to luxe, refillable cosmetics, and the Cream Blush is truly as good as it gets — which is why you're lucky if you can snap it up while it's in stock.

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush, $, available at The Detox Market

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush Refill, $, available at The Detox Market

L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate Refill Duo

If you know someone (maybe that person is you!) with a soft spot for fancy French body lotion, then this glass-encased L'Occitane milk concentrate (which comes with a 200ml pouch refill) will make for an amazing treat-yourself gift.

L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate Refill Duo, $, available at Amazon

Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick

Is it a lipstick, or an objet d'art? Leave it to Guerlain to make refillable beauty devastatingly chic with lipsticks that are buttery-soft and totally customizable with your choice of lipstick case (with a hidden mirror, BTW).

Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick, $, available at Sephora

Guerlain Rouge G Customizable Lipstick Case, $, available at Sephora

Detox Mode Impossible Soap

Impossible? Believe it. The Detox Market's in-house brand, Detox Mode, makes a pretty excellent case for ditching the plastic bottle with this sweet almond, bergamot, and cedarwood-infused body wash.

Detox Mode Impossible Soap, $, available at The Detox Market

Clove + Hallow Pressed Mineral Foundation Refill Pan

Nix shine and get minimal coverage with Clove + Hallow's pressed mineral foundation, which is vegan and PETA-certified cruelty-free.

Clove + Hallow Pressed Mineral Foundation Refill Pan, $, available at Clove + Hallow

Clove + Hallow Refillable Compact, $, available at Clove + Hallow

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results