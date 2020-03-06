Rare Everlane Sale

We dare you to find a stylish millennial that isn’t obsessed with Everlane. The eco-conscious brand is practically immune to trends, focusing instead on irresistibly chic staples (because what’s not to love about Grade-A cashmere sweaters, Italian shoes, and Peruvian Pima tees?) that have a tendency to sell out. If you happen to find one of these items at a discount, best you act fast — sales and deals are far and few between at Everlane. But today is an exception.

From now until 9pm PST, you can score Everlane’s The Straight Leg Crop for just $50 (they usually retail for $68). The pant has a flattering fit that’s popular among the brand’s devoted fan base because of its high-rise silhouette that nips you right at the waist. Plus, the cropped leg makes for a casual, straight fit that’s still sophisticated. You’ve even got eight different shades to choose from, all of ’em garment-dyed for a broken-in, “oh these old things?” kind of appeal. We suggest going for the bone if you’re in need of fresh summer whites, or try a cocoa-flavored brown shade for a new take on neutrals. Or get both for no reason at all other than the fact that they’re just $50 a pop.

So rev up those retail engines and hop on this deal quickly, because you only have until end of day to upgrade your pant collection — that is, of course, if there are any pairs left by then.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results