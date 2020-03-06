Rare Everlane Sale

We dare you to find a stylish millennial that isn’t obsessed with Everlane. The eco-conscious brand is practically immune to trends, focusing instead on irresistibly chic staples (because what’s not to love about Grade-A cashmere sweaters, Italian shoes, and Peruvian Pima tees?) that have a tendency to sell out. If you happen to find one of these items at a discount, best you act fast — sales and deals are far and few between at Everlane. But today is an exception.
From now until 9pm PST, you can score Everlane’s The Straight Leg Crop for just $50 (they usually retail for $68). The pant has a flattering fit that’s popular among the brand’s devoted fan base because of its high-rise silhouette that nips you right at the waist. Plus, the cropped leg makes for a casual, straight fit that’s still sophisticated. You’ve even got eight different shades to choose from, all of ’em garment-dyed for a broken-in, “oh these old things?” kind of appeal. We suggest going for the bone if you’re in need of fresh summer whites, or try a cocoa-flavored brown shade for a new take on neutrals. Or get both for no reason at all other than the fact that they’re just $50 a pop.
So rev up those retail engines and hop on this deal quickly, because you only have until end of day to upgrade your pant collection — that is, of course, if there are any pairs left by then.
