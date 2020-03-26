Best Sheet Masks

Sheet masks aren't for everyone — having your face mummy-wrapped in a cold, damp cellulose cloth is a unique experience, after all — but for others, they're the ideal skin-care refresh for when you can't be bothered with their wash-on, wash-off alternatives.

There are a ton of options out there, so we asked a few R29ers which sheet masks they actually use. For one, it was a dry patch that acts as a Botox alternative for forehead lines; others pointed to hydrating, serum-soaked masks they slap on their face when stressed. Ahead, all the beauty editor-approved picks to order online while looking for a vaguely productive way to pass the time in self-isolation.

SiO BrowLift

"Though more of a patch than a sheet mask, these silicone strips are the closest thing to instant Botox you can get. While it only smooths out the look of wrinkles for a few hours, it’s enough to get me through a Zoom call without obsessing over the stress line on my forehead that seems to grow stronger and more prominent every time I open Twitter." — Cat Quinn, beauty director

Avéne Soothing Sheet Mask

"I've never had much luck with sheet masks, so I was initially shocked by how much I liked this one. After looking at the ingredients list, it makes sense: By leaving out all the usual filler, like fragrant essential oils and extracts, the simple formula actually helps to balance and soothe sensitive skin like mine instead of just feeling nice without any real benefits. It's the perfect thing to slap on in the midst of a total face freakout, and you can get a single sheet at the drugstore for less than $10." — Rachel Krause, deputy beauty director

Verso Deep Hydration Mask

"Verso’s hydrogel mask has gotten me through long-haul flights, winter weather, and moments when my skin just needs to visit the hydration station. My complexion is notoriously breakout-prone, so I usually need to proceed with caution when it comes to sheet masks, but my skin drinks this stuff up. Best of all, the two-piece design means that it actually stays on my face, and I can adjust it so my eyes aren’t soaked with mask juice two minutes in."— Karina Hoshikawa, beauty and wellness market writer

Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask

"I like to think about my sheet masks like a supercharged essence for my skin. When I'm looking for something brightening, I'll reach for this glow booster. The price — $17 for a single-use treatment — is not super affordable, but it's a lot less than the $250 you'd pay for a custom facial at the Joanna Vargas spa in Midtown Manhattan. Plus, an individual sheet (or the 5-pack set) makes for a thoughtful self-care gift — my mom loves them." — Megan Decker, beauty writer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost HydroGel Mask

"If I'm at the drugstore, I'll sometimes grab a few of these sheet masks and throw them in my medicine cabinet. This one is less about the result — if my skin is really dry, I'll give it a heavy-duty hyaluronic acid serum — but more about the experience of sitting with a cold sheet on my face while watching an episode of trashy reality TV. For the 20-minute skin refrigeration and subtly dewy sheen left on my cheekbones afterwards, it's always $3 well spent." — Decker

