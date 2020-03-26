Beauty Brands Helping Coronavirus Relief Efforts

As brand founders shut down store locations for the safety of their shoppers and employees, many are taking an additional step to not only prevent the spread of COVID-19, but to also help those most impacted by it.

From indie skin-care brand Farmacy to beauty conglomerates like L'Oréal, these companies are making a difference during unprecedented times. If you'd like to and are able to support their efforts as you navigate social distancing from home — during which we can all feel a sense of helplessness — we've rounded up the brands giving back, ahead.

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Peace Out

San Francisco-based Peace Out initially announced that it'd be donating 10% of all proceeds to benefit hospitals in Milan, the hometown of founder Enrico Frezza, but the brand is now directing those funds to Bay Area locals in need, too.

Peace Out Peace Out Dullness, $, available at Peace Out

Coty

Global beauty company Coty adjusted the production of some of its manufacturing sites to make hydro-alcoholic gel — which is used as hand sanitizer — free of charge for medical and emergency services.

Lab to Beauty

Lab to Beauty has partnered with iWorldFundraising.org — a zero-fee fundraising platform and marketplace — to raise money. How does it work? When Lab to Beauty products are purchased directly on the fundraising website, all the profits go to the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Lab to Beauty The Ultra Lush Body Butter, $, available at iWorld Shopping Center

Curls

The hair-care brand has already manufactured thousands of FDA-approved KN95 masks (an alternative to N95 masks) and hand sanitizers to be donated to local hospitals in Texas and New York City. Plus, every order placed on the brand's website will come with a free bottle of hand sanitizer for the customer.

CURLS Goddess CURLS Botanical Gelle, $, available at Curls

Krigler

The fragrance house will be donating a whopping 30% of its website profits to the CDC Foundation to help find solutions.

Krigler Chateau Krigler, $, available at Krigler

Hero Cosmetics

For the entire week of March 23rd, Hero Cosmetics will be donating 20% of its online sales to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original, $, available at Hero Cosmetics

Thrive Causemetics

On Friday, March 27, Thrive Causemetics will be donating 100% of its online sales to organizations providing meals and resources to communities in need in the U.S., including Meals on Wheels, Baby2Baby and Feeding America.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, $, available at Thrive Causemetics

Soko Glam

K-Beauty hub Soko Glam extended its Friends and Family Sale of 20% off until March 31 and announced that it'd be donating a portion of the sale proceeds to No Kid Hungry to support families currently in need. DID THEY SAY HOW MUCH?

Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream, $, available at Soko Glam

WOO

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo was set to release his skin-care brand WOO in April, but in the wake of COVID-19, he's launching early to donate 100% of profits of the Daily Gentle Soap to Baby2Baby. What's more, customers will be given the choice of three prices — from $15 to $100 — to choose the amount of their donation.

WOO daily gentle soap, $, available at PROJECTWOO

Pacific Shaving Company

As part of the family-owned brand's #ShaveForGood initiative, Pacific Shaving Co. will be donating 100% of all online sales to the CDC Foundation from now through March 31.

Pacific Shaving Company Natural Shave Cream, $, available at Pacific Shaving Company

The Body Shop

The Body Shop will be donating 30,000 units of its cleansing products to local shelters and senior communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. "As the situation surrounding COVID-19 evolves, the brand will continue to reassess needs and identify opportunities for The Body Shop to provide supplies," brand reps told Refinery29.

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash, $, available at The Body Shop

Lipslut

Lipslut, the politically-active makeup brand formed as a reaction to the 2016 presidential election, is donating 100% of its proceeds until Friday, March 20, to nonprofits helping those negatively impacted by the virus, including No Kid Hungry and the CDC Foundation. Its founder, Katie Sones, hopes the campaign will set a precedent for the beauty industry.

"With companies refusing to close retail locations, and others staying silent altogether, we want to set a loud and clear example. It’s important for Lipslut to get involved because it’s important for everyone to get involved. To get through this, we all have to do our part," Sones tells Refinery29.

Lipslut F*ck Trump., $, available at Lipslut

Grande Cosmetics

From now until March 31, makeup brand Grande Cosmetics will be donating 15% of its online sales to Feeding America to help provide meals for children and families most in need.

To encourage social distancing, the brand will also be offering 15% off all website orders, and it is using its online platform to provide vital COVID-19 health information to consumers.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Leave-In Lash Conditioner, $, available at grande cosmetics

Billie

Shaving brand Billie, which expanded its roster this week to include more essentials like dry shampoo and lip balm, is donating $100,000 to immediate COVID-19 relief efforts. The money will go to local food banks in the U.S. that are working to serve the needs of people affected by the pandemic, including children who no longer have access to school lunches.

Billie Floof Dry Shampoo, $, available at Billie

LVMH

With the high demand of hand sanitizer in the wake of COVID-19, one of the world's largest and most prestigious perfume and cosmetic conglomerates decided to offer its resources. LVMH — the Paris-headquartered parent company of luxury fragrance labels like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy — will be making and distributing hand sanitizer to French hospitals — free of charge.

The company is expected to produce 12 tons of hydroalcoholic gel by the end of the week. Additionally, LVMH pledged $2.3 million to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation to provide medical supplies to areas hit the hardest.

Givenchy Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Toilette, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga's beauty brand Haus Laboratories announced that it will be donating 20% of the profits made the week of March 15 to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York in an effort to help those affected by the closures of schools, offices, and resource hubs.

Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Powder in Dynasty, $, available at Amazon

Farmacy

Indie brand Farmacy is donating 10,000 meals a day for 30 days to Feeding America, a leading hunger relief organization. The brand also created a Feeding America donation page, and is currently matching every contribution made by consumers.

“We are a small indie beauty brand, but we want to do everything we can to make sure we can support those in need. We encourage our community to do the same, even if it’s just generating awareness for the work Feeding America is doing," Mina Chae, Vice President of Marketing & Consumer Engagement at Farmacy, wrote in a press statement.

Farmacy GREEN CLEAN, $, available at Farmacy

L'Oréal

Beauty conglomerate L’Oréal pledged $720,000 to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation for medical supplies, including masks and protective clothing.

Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara, $, available at L'Oréal

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results