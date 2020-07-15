Powder Sunscreens To Keep On Hand For Easy SPF Touchups

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a thousand times: Your sunscreen is only as good as the amount you apply and how often you're doing so — which is, most likely, not enough. (According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, you should be reapplying every two hours you're outside, and immediately after swimming or excessively sweating.)

One easy-peasy way to quickly re-up your SPF? Keeping a convenient powder formula in your bag or desk. As an added benefit, many of these double as setting powders to reduce unwanted shine on your next Zoom call. Ahead, you'll find six formulas we swear by for grease-free sun protection.

Tarte tarteguard 30 mineral powder sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Whether you prefer to go barefaced or full glam poolside, this translucent, vegan powder will keep your skin matte even in the summer heat.

Tarte tarteguard 30 mineral powder sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $, available at Tarte

Paula's Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30

Get SPF 30 protection with a side of skin-care benefits, thanks to the included vitamins C and E that brighten your complexion while you wear it.

Paula's Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder SPF 30, $, available at Paula's Choice

Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20

This clean-beauty pick won't give you a 100% matte finish. But if you're going for a subtle, satin-y glow (with just the teeniest hint of shimmer), then this is for you.

Ilia Flow-Thru Radiant Translucent Powder SPF 20, $, available at Credo

Supergoop! SPF 45 Mineral Invincible Setting Powder

Supergoop!'s mineral sunscreen is available in a variety of translucent shades, and you can even pick up refills on the brand's website to reduce waste.

Supergoop! SPF 45 Mineral Invincible Setting Powder, $, available at Verishop

Derma E Sun Protection Mineral Face Powder SPF 30

Antioxidant-rich green tea and chamomile flower extracts fight off free radicals while zinc oxide and titanium dioxide block harmful UV rays.

Derma E Sun Protection Mineral Face Powder SPF 30, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen

Come for the broad spectrum protection, stay for the optical blurring effect that creates an Instagram filter-like finish on skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen, $, available at Ulta Beauty

