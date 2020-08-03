Slip Dresses Will Be A Breeze To Wear From Now To Fall

While there was a time when the slip dress was considered strictly bedroom — a hidden inner layer normally associated with curlers and fuzzy slippers — the lingerie-inspired frock has shed its pajama moniker to become a bona fide stand-alone dress. The slinky, Victoria's Secret catalog-bound number of the '90s has evolved past adult sleepover jammies. In fact, it's even evolved beyond the Céline and Saint Laurent chemises that kickstarted the trend a few years back.

Nowadays, the dress is being reimagined into velvet dinner party frocks (yep, at-home ones too), happy hour attire, and house dresses. It's a four-season buy because you can wear it solo in the summertime, then layered it with a white tee as it got cooler and eventually a giant chunky sweater on top when it's freezing. For 15 slip dresses that say cozy day sleeping on a picnic blanket, rather than mood-lit bedroom, click ahead.

Lacausa Alma Slip Dress, $, available at Verishop

ASOS CURVE Cami Midi Sundress, $, available at ASOS

Studio One Eight Nine Hand-Batik Silk Sing Dress, $, available at Studio One Eight Nine

& Other Stories Shoulder Tie Midi Slip Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Two Days Off Indya Maxi Dress, $, available at Two Days Off

NSR The Label Diana Checkered Slip Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Hope For Flowers by Tracy Reese Navy Pointillist Swirl Tiered Maxi Slip, $, available at Hope For Flowers

2020AVE Alexcina Slip Dress, $, available at 2020AVE

Madewell Linen-Blend V-Neck Tank Dress, $, available at Madewell

Anthropologie Bias Slip Dress, $, available at Anthropologie

Intimately Day To Night Convertible Slip Dress, $, available at Free People

Mango Hair Tie Print Dress, $, available at Mango

H&M Crêped Dress, $, available at H&M

Which We Want Amy Mini Dress, $, available at Need Supply Co

lemlem Biftu Side Swing Dress, $, available at lemlem

RVCA Aaron Tank Dress, $, available at Amazon

