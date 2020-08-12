Oat Milk Is Beauty’s Newest Secret-Ingredient Star

Oat milk: for coffee snobs, it's the only milk that exists — and for the rest of us, it's a special treat worthy of the extra 80-or-so cents at our local cafe. The trendiest of all the dairy alternatives is so popular, in fact, that it's now infiltrating the ranks of our favorite beauty products — touching everything from hair to skincare formulas with its nourishing embrace.

We already swear by colloidal oatmeal as an incredible cure-all for soothing eczema or irritated skin — and, as it not so surprisingly turns out, oat milk has similar calming benefits that any sapped complexions can and will readily drink up. Ahead, find some of the coolest new beauty launches (plus a few OG-sleeper hits) that feature this new secret-ingredient star. From hidden drugstore gems to luxer fancy-pants spurges, scroll forth into the nine oat-milk-infused goods that (we're calling it) are about to go viral.

Briogeo Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Conditioner

Briogeo's new extra-gentle hair range is centered on aloe and oat milk, two soothing ingredients that help promote healthy, happy hair and scalp.

Briogeo aloe + oat milk ultra soothing conditioner, $, available at Briogeo

Aveeno Hydrating Oat Milk Leave-In Milk Hair Treatment

Aveeno's hero ingredient is soothing colloidal oat, so it should come as no surprise that they have infused a milked version into a range of hair products, including this ultra-nourishing leave-in.

Aveeno Hydrating Oat Milk Leave-In Milk Hair Treatment, $, available at Amazon

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

Surf the milky way with this moisturizer, which features leche three ways: argan, fig, and oat milk hydrate while olive-derived squalane locks everything in for long-lasting results.

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer, $, available at Sephora

Sweet Chef Oat Milk Latte Cleanser

If you haven't already tried Glow Recipe's sister brand, Sweet Chef, this cafe-inspired gel-to-foam cleanser is a great place to start. While it sadly won't wake you up in the morning, the sulfate-free formula does work wonders to hydrate and soothe with a powerful blend of oat milk and hyaluronic acid.

Sweet Chef Oat Milk Latte Cleanser, $, available at Sweet Chef

Pixi Milky Tonic

You would never guess that this hydrating toner came from the drugstore — that's how good it is. Sensitive skin types will be all over the gentle ingredients like jojoba milk, oat extract, and green tea.

Pixi Milky Tonic, $, available at Pixi

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

This French pharmacie classic won't leave your roots powdery and cakey, like other dry shampoos. Instead, this gentle formula is perfect for a mild refresh with a touchably soft texture.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $, available at Sephora

Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish

Yes, it's pricey — but we'll let the near-perfect rating do all the talking. According to one especially savvy reviewer, this exfoliating cleanser "has people complimenting my skin over zoom." Zoom!

Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish, $, available at DermStore

Caudalie Gentle Cleansing Milk

Kindly but swiftly whisk away dirt, makeup, and oil with this milk cleanser infused with sweet almond oils and oat extract.

Caudalie Gentle Cleansing Milk, $, available at Sephora

Paula's Choice Hydrating Gel-To-Cream Cleanser

Oat amino acids are the shining star of this Paula's Choice face wash, which hydrates and strengthens your skin barrier.

Paula's Choice Hydrating Gel-to-Cream Cleanser, $, available at Paula's Choice

