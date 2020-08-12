SSENSE Sale Has Every Sneaker You Want

In 2020, the vibe for footwear is largely "Come help me get the groceries out of the car." That is to say that, when most of us aren't at home in our stocking feet, we're bumming around in some sort of slide or trainer, the latter of which SSENSE's epic sale can help upgrade.

With styles up to 70% off, the offerings do lean Fashion-y — including a

particularly well-known triple-decker silhouette — though you'll also find sneaker-dom's greatest hits, from staple Stan Smiths and Vans Old Skools to Converse Chuck 70s. We've given you a head start here with a selection of some of our favorites, but don't dawdle — the promotion ends August 12, so you'll want to get a move on now.

Vans White & Red OG Old Skool LX Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Thom Browne Pink & White Striped Brogued High-Top Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Li-Ning White & Blue Vintage Wave Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Valentino White & Pink Valentino Garavani Open Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

R13 Multicolor Leopard Flaming Heads Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Converse Off-White & Green Happy Camper Chuck 70 High Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang Taupe B-Ball Soccer Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Acne Studios White Steffey Lace-Up Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Reebok By Victoria Beckham White VB Bolton Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Nike Pink & Black React Element 55 Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

New Balance Off-White 996 Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

Junya Watanabe Pink Buffalo London Edition Synthetic Leather Sneakers, $, available at SSENSE

