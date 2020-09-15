Bundled Amazon Packs

Among my friend group (and even my sartorially-inclined family members), I'm often called on for my shopping expertise and Nike just do it attitude when it comes to pondering new purchases. My answer for those wondering where to snag affordable basics like logo-embellished socks, T-shirts, cotton thongs, scrunchies, and other multipack-style buys? Amazon.

The beloved retailer is a digital treasure trove for hidden gems, but I especially love hunting through the site's vast selection of multi-pack offerings that will give me more bang for my buck while also elevating my everyday style. Ahead, you'll happily discover the best of these bundled staples — from makeup-removing towelettes to earring-stud sets, biodegradable baby wipes, and retro athletic shorts. A few are my personal favorites, some are crowdsourced from my coworkers, and others are top-rated bestsellers.

Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks with Bag

Let's face it, socks are an essential purchase (even though they're kind of annoying to re-buy) — luckily, these classic Nike iterations come in a Prime-delivery pack-of-six.

Nike Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks, $, available at Amazon

Kinder by Nature Plant-Based Baby Wipes

Many moms experience guilt when purchasing a plethora of disposable diapers, which can be balanced by indulging in these plant-based compostable wipes.

kinder by nature Kinder by Nature Plant Based Baby Wipes, $, available at Amazon

Whaline 12-Pack Premium Velvet Hair Scrunchies

This multi-colored scrunchy pack is not only nostalgic and cute, but it's also good for your hair (bye-bye, breakage!). Our new obsession is to interchange with these luxe silk scrunchies, too.

Whaline Whaline 12-Pack Hair Premium Velvet Scrunchies, $, available at Amazon

B2BODY Stretch Cotton Boyshort Briefs

Ultimate comfort seekers, rejoice. The perfect lounge shorts exist — and they're available on Amazon in 5-pack form.

B2BODY B2BODY Stretch Cotton Boyshort Briefs, $, available at Amazon

Dermal Collagen Essence Face Mask

Dermal’s highly-rated vitamin E- and collagen sheet masks will liven up your complexion and help shake off any dullness caused by harsh weather (or your COVID mask).

Dermal Collagen Essence Facial Mask (Set of 16), $, available at Amazon

Premium Reusable Face Masks

Thin and breathable, Amazon's reusable face masks come in a variety of colors that work for every style aesthetic.

young love Reusable Face Masks, $, available at Amazon

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles

We've all heard of Neutrogena, but you may not have yet discovered the drugstore favorite's travel-sized singles. Ideal for gals on the go, they're small enough to fit in your micro bag.

Neutrogena Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette, $, available at Amazon

Sllaiss Tiny Geometric Stud Earrings Set

Enter: the ideal stainless steel set for those that have multiple ear piercings. Adorn your lobes with sparkling, geometric studs.

Sllaiss Sllaiss Tiny Geometric Stud Earrings Set, $, available at Amazon

ELACUCOS Cotton Thongs Pack

These comfy thongs have 6,498 rave reviews for a reason. Designed with a high rise, they're great for lounging to dancing and beyond.

Elacucos Cotton Thong (Pack of Six), $, available at Amazon

Best Paper 48 All-Occasion Greeting Cards



For every birthday, wedding announcement, baby shower, and special occasion: this Best Paper's pack-of-48 greeting cards has you covered. The best part? You won't need to do a greeting-card restock again for another year!

Best Paper Greetings 48 All Occasion Greeting Cards, $, available at Amazon

Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Derma-planing Tool

If you hate tweezing hairs like the rest of us, opt for this multi-purpose tool which also comes in packs of 3's or 9's. Use it to shape your brows, smooth skin, or trim down those sideburns.

Schick Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Tool, $, available at Amazon

URATOT Athletic Shorts 3-Pack

Embrace the comfort of the '90s with these camp-counselor-style soft shorts available in an easy pack of three.

URATOT URATOT Athletic Shorts 3-Pack, $, available at Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap Variety Pack

We've come to know and love Mrs. Meyer's like she is our own beloved (and clean-smelling) auntie. With this variety pack, you can test out each and every scent.

Mrs. Meyers Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap, $, available at Amazon

Reusable Makeup Remover Cloth Set

Sustainability is IN — and what better way to test out the lifelong trend than with a pack of reusable makeup cloths that actually work?

makeup blur Reusable Makeup Remover Cloth Set, $, available at Amazon

Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothbrushes

With this 5-pack, you get soft-bristled, top-quality, and highly effective charcoal toothbrushes that clean your teeth properly while also whitening that smile.

dental expert store Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothbrushes, $, available at Amazon

