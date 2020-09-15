Black Girl’s Guide To Self-Care

Allow me to introduce myself: I'm Alexandra Polk, the new Associate Writer (specializing in deals!) for Refinery29's Shopping team — and, most importantly, a Black Girl for life (specializing in self-love!). It's an absolute thrill to meet you and confess all my juiciest shopping secrets, from cheap keeps to great finds and everything in between. But today, I'm kicking things off by sharing my favorite self-care buys for assuaging the everyday struggles of the modern Black Girl.

Sometimes it feels like your hair’s going to break off, your knees are going to crack off, and your brain is going to melt all at the same time. Why? Because you’ve been making yourself a low priority. Just being a Black Girl in 2020 is hard enough — so, instead of neglecting our bodies post daily stress-inducing demands, let's stop and take a moment to treat ourselves to some much-deserved nourishment. Join me ahead as I walk through my top silky, moisturizing, and shea-buttery goods that I swear by for soothing self-care treatments.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Etsy Whipped Shea Body Butter

For When: You Think Your Knees Are Going To Crack Off

This whipped shea body butter comes from a black-owned Etsy shop and does wonders for my skin! I save my precious vanilla-lavender scented tub for those days that call for a little extra relaxation and peace of mind.

Shop ElysiumNaturalsCo

ElysiumNaturalsCo Whipped Shea Body Butter, $, available at Etsy

Nécessaire The Body Wash

For When: You Want A Luxurious Experience For Your Sensitive Skin

This body wash is super popular for a reason. It’s multi-vitamins and essential oil blend makes my skin feel super nourished but still squeaky clean. A great buy for Black Girls who have sensitive skin like me but want to move on from a plain unscented bar of soap.

Shop Nécessaire

Nécessaire The Body Wash, $, available at Sephora

Slip Pure Silk 3-Pack Scrunchies

For When: It Feels Like Your Hair Is Going To Break Off

Silk and satin scarves are a staple in black hair care and these scrunchies should be too. This pack of three is spun with 100% silk and will help your hair get a grip (minus the breakage). Knowing my curls are out of the way and safely wrapped in silk always puts my mind at ease.

Shop Slip

Slip Silk Scrunchies, $, available at Nordstrom

Macadamia Professional Nourishing Repair Masque

For When: You Think There's No Hope For Your Damaged Ends

This 100% vegan hair masque is everything. It’s packed with Macadamia, Argan, and Mongongo oils that revive my color-treated hair and leave it smelling like a wonderful tropical vacation that I can’t afford. I make sure to coat my hair in this concoction once every other week for the hydration! Also, the fruity smell puts me in a good mood.

Shop Macadamia Professional

Macadamia Professional Ultra Rich Repair Masque, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Etsy Black Girl Relaxing Self Care Journal

For When: You've Had What? IT

A good self-care routine involves good self-expression: I like to write to stay sane. This 50-page notebook comes from a black-owned Etsy shop and perfectly encompasses what a black girl self-care day should look like.

Shop CopperandBrassPaper

CopperandBrassPaper Self-Care Journal, $, available at Etsy

Olay Premium Body Conditioner Shea Butter

For When: You Want To Feel Good And Smell Even Better.

This product is a cheap find but it makes me feel luxurious. I never thought that a body conditioner would change my life because…what even is a “body conditioner”? You layer this on your skin after using a bodywash, let it rest, rinse, and then you leave the shower smelling as if sweet shea butter had a baby with a rose garden.

Shop Olay

Olay Body Conditioner, $, available at Target

Tweezerman Spirit 2000 Styling Shears

For When: You Find Out There's No Hope For Your Damaged Ends

I’ll never forget the day I went to a natural hair salon and my dead ends horrified the hairdresser. Now, once a month, I snip off any damaged hair with these super-sharp shears! Healthy hair, healthy life.

Shop Tweezerman

Tweezerman Tweezerman Spirit 2000 Styling Shears, $, available at Amazon

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist

For When: Your Face Needs A Little TLC

Rosewater and a dash of hyaluronic acid is a lovely hydrating combo. This mist has natural but effective ingredients that give your skin a nice dewy glow and restores the moisture your skin needs.

Shop Herbivore

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Mist, $, available at Sephora

Target 2-Wick Candle Sparkling Yuzu

For When: You Want Your Self Care Routine To Be An Experience

I’m brave enough to say that I think I found a dupe for Anthropologie’s classic volcano candle. It has that citrusy scent with a dash of smoke and fills my apartment with a light freshness.

Shop Opalhouse

Opalhouse 15.2oz Glass Jar 2-Wick Candle Sparkling Yuzu – Opalhouse™, $, available at Target

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Oil

For When: You Don't Feel Like Microwaving Your Jar Of Coconut Oil.

We all have that jar of organic extra virgin coconut oil sitting in our cabinet, but this hydrating coconut oil formula is infused with shea and cocoa butter to amplify its hydrating abilities. I like to mix a pump or two with a handful of my favorite body lotion to keep my skin glow all day.

Shop Palmer's

Palmer's Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Oil, $, available at Amazon

Carol's Daughter 7 Oil Blend Scalp Blend

For When: You Feel Like Your Scalp Is Going To Flake Off

"Natural hair requires a lot of work; there's a reason black girls spend so much time at salons, and in the bathroom during wash days. This summer, I've stopped straightening my hair and started slicking it back into a bun instead. This product works great for leave-in treatments overnight, and for dry scalps that need a super-boost of nourishment. " – Cortne Bonilla, Lifestyle Writer (& Special Black Girl Self-Care Guest)

Shop Carol's Daughter

Carol's Daughter 7 Oil Blend Hair Oil, $, available at Amazon

Highline Wellness CBD Bath Bomb

For When: You Need To Soothe Both Your Muscles And Your Mind

"I'm obsessed with all things Hannah Bronfman, a major Health and Wellness Guru. I had a few of these bath bombs sent to me in the mail a few weeks ago and I've been buying them ever since. They up the game on bath time; making it 10x more relaxing and soothing for both my muscles and my mind. Add a bit of red wine, and you're set for a calming week." – Cortne Bonilla, Lifestyle Writer (& Special Black Girl Self-Care Guest)

Shop: Highline Wellness

Highline Wellness CBD Bath Bomb, $, available at Highline Wellness

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results