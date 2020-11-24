Brooklinen Sale Of The Year

Seeing as many major cities are re-entering stricter quarantine regulations, it’s a pretty good time to take stock of the state of our homes; bed sheets, towels, throw blankets, and all the other feel-good essentials that follow. After spending most of the year working from our beds, a new set of heavenly bed sheets feels like the right thing to splurge on.

Dropping just in time is Brooklinen’s cyber week sale (from now until December 1) that’s taking a respectable 20% off sitewide. That includes its bestselling luxe sateen bedsheets, down comforters, plushy robes, and all of our other well-made favorites.

This isn’t one of those wait-around-and-see-if-prices-drop-further events. We have it straight from the source that this will be the biggest sale Brooklinen hosts through the rest of the year. So if you’re looking to turn your home into a proper oasis, we recommend not sleeping on this Black Friday – Cyber Monday special. Until that is, the sheets hit your front door — please do sleep on them then.

See our top sale selects below or hop on over to Brooklinen.com to find all of its fan favorites before they sell out.

