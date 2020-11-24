Dolly Parton’s Christmas Holiday Sparkle

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE (L to R) DOLLY PARTON as ANGEL in DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

The holidays came early thanks to Netflix’s Christmas special Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, a musical that sees the singer-actress-humanitarian as a literal angel. Following the story of Fullerville — a small town whose residents are threatened to be evicted by Regina (played by Christine Baranski), a Grinch-like character who returns home after the death of her father — Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square costumes feature winter-appropriate sweaters and holiday colors and prints. The film’s costume designer Provi Fulp, who calls the musical the “Fame of Christmas movies,” wanted it to feel cozy with “a little bit of Dolly charm throughout.”

“There had to be some Southern charm, because Dolly is a Southern darling, and there had to be Christmas everywhere,” she says. “We peppered colors of red and green all around and added sparkle and texture and lots of knits. And especially at the finale, I just needed a Christmas explosion, and it was so easy to do it because it was a musical and I could kind of go there.”

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE (L to R) JENIFER LEWIS as MARGELINE in DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE (L to R) SELAH KIMBRO JONES as VIOLET and MATTHEW JOHNSON as MACK in DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

Throughout the film, Parton appears in over-the-top, all-white looks, ranging from crystal-adorned mini dresses to a button-down with statement buttons and frayed, crystal-encrusted jeans — all with matching 10-inch heels and jewelry, which notably includes crystal fingerless gloves and an oversized star-shaped ring. “She had some bling all the time. She’s the queen angel,” says Fulp. “She loves to shine and is so fabulous.” While Parton’s looks were designed by her longtime creative director Steve Summers, Fulp collaborated with him to make the costumes feel “all Dolly-inspired,” especially when it came to the character of Felicity (Jeanine Mason), a (secret) angel-in-training.

DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE (L to R) DOLLY PARTON as ANGEL in DOLLY PARTON’S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2020

“When I was doing Jeanine’s character, who eventually turns into an angel, I wanted to make sure that I had some Dolly in the looks,” says Fulp. “[Before becoming an angel,] Felicity is very preppy. I wanted her to be very J. Crew-like and just really kind of appealing and warm and fuzzy.” To hint at her being more than Regina’s assistant, Fulp added a hidden touch: “Throughout you’ll notice she wears a little bit of sparkle on her neckline, she’ll have a little bit of sparkle as she goes along, and I wanted that to be some zhuzh that she has every time you see her. When she morphed into the angel, it kind of made sense that she had a little bit of Christmas and a little bit of angel in her the whole time.”

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results