Uniqlo’s Black Friday Sale

In case you missed it: Thanksgiving is this Thursday, which means the much-anticipated Black Friday sales extravaganza is just around the bend. But in the always on-demand society we call life, consumers have become increasingly impatient, and retailers are adjusting accordingly. That means from Outdoor Voices to Nordstrom, our favorite brands are dropping Black Friday deals ahead of schedule. Today, Uniqlo is stealing the sale spotlight with its Black Friday Kickoff Event.

There’s lots to love about Uniqlo with its trusty basics, affordable outerwear, and consistently covetable collabs (JW Anderson, Hana Tajima, and Jil Sander, to name a few). The brand is now further solidifying its spot in our thrifty stylish hearts with its early Black Friday deals, featuring limited-time offers on outerwear, t-shirts, Heattech apparel, and more. Think 15% off ultra-warm down coats, parkas for under $30, and seriously warm turtlenecks for just $14.90.

Whatever your winter wardrobe woes might be at the moment, there’s a discounted Uniqlo find just waiting to help ease those cold-weather blues. And with just enough time before the cyber sale storm hits, now’s the perfect time to think about adding something fashionably functional to your cart. Check out our top picks ahead, and shop your way to a stylishly manageable season.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results