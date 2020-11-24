Wayfair’s Black Friday Deals

November 24, 2020 Cortne Bonilla Shopping 0

You may already be familiar with Wayfair, the virtual one-stop-home-shop offering up mega markdowns on everything from down comforters to furniture staples and beyond. But, you might not know about its sister site. Joss & Main offers up just as many home scores as its well-recognized relative, only with more chicly-curated deals and a sweet spot for decor. This year, we’re no longer sleeping on this exquisite home decor hub — especially when there's up to 85% off Black Friday deals involved.

All week long shoppers can score some of the steepest price drops of the year on Joss & Main's seemingly endless bounty of rustic wicker baskets, gilded accent mirrors, bespoke-style throw pillows, elegant table lamps, and many more expensive-looking goods with shockingly slashed price tags. To give you an even clearer picture, we culled a sampling of our favorite finds from the retailer's current Black Friday Sales event ahead. Scroll on to meet Joss & Main with a plethora of stylish home buys that won't wreck your holiday budget.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Joss & Main Northport Geometric Hand-Knotted Wool Area Rug, $, available at Joss & Main

Joss and Main Feld Tree Floor Lamp, $, available at Joss and Main

Joss and Main Szymanski Lumbar Pillow Cover, $, available at Joss and Main

Joss and Main Raul Oriental Red Area Rug, $, available at Joss and Main

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *