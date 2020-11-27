Topshop’s Black Friday Sale

When it comes to festive dressing at attainable prices, nothing beats Topshop. The British retailer stole our hearts earlier in the millennium when they finally arrived stateside, and we’ve had a fierce habit ever since. For fans of designer and celebrity collabs, the quick-turnaround deliveries, and easy-on-the wallet prices help satisfy all the trend-driven urges that the fashion flock craves.

That’s why we’ve been keeping a close eye on the brand’s plans for Black Friday activity — and we're happy to report back that Topshop is now offering a sweet slew of cyber-deals, with almost everything on-site marked down up to 50% along with a flash 20% off jeans deal. Knowing how quickly inventory moves, we made a beeline for the new arrivals sections and rounded up our favorite on-sale picks from the discounted duds. Click through to see the best of what we collected — but you’d better act fast, because we watched styles and size runs dwindle before our very eyes.

Topshop Mink Oversized V Neck Knitted Sweater Dress, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Yellow Premium Sheer Top, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Blue Brushed Check Scarf, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Black Coated Straight Jeans, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Mint Contrast Cropped Knitted Jumper, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Oat Flare Knitted Trousers With Wool, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Camel Suede Boots, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Boutique Black Leather Western Midi Skirt, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Leopard Print Fashion Face Mask, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Camel Wrap Top, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Black Suede Chelsea Boots, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Black Poplin Mix Drama Sleeve Dress, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Black Tie Shearling Jacket, $, available at Topshop

Topshop Black And White Stripe Square Neck Knitted Top, $, available at Topshop

