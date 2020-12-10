Tatcha’s Value Sets

There's something about Tatcha that makes us feel luxe. Whether it's the elegant packaging or luminous quality of every serum to moisturizer and eye cream, the skincare favorite creates premium products that pamper our complexions like queens. Therefore, giving the gift of Tatcha is practically a foolproof holiday move — and, to make it even more enticing, the brand has already done most of the work for us with its beautifully bundled sets.

Rather than us individually handpicking bestsellers, Tatcha curated a collection of gift sets for everyone on our lists — and some that will save you up to 38% off. So, we took a deep dive into these money-saving bundles to distinguish each of their differences and craft a list of what's best — for everyone from skincare beginners to beauty experts and anyone in-between. Take a scroll through the options ahead so you and your crew can flaunt dewy supple skin all winter long.

Hydration Obento

Best For: Dry Skin

For all Tatcha ride-or-die fans, introducing: the Hydration Obento. This gift set includes four of Tatcha’s bestselling moisturizers that match with the four seasons so your skin can stay glowy all year round.

Tatcha Hydration Obento, $, available at Tatcha

The Starter Ritual Set – Ultra Hydrating

Best For: Beginners

This kit is the perfect two-week introduction to the dazzling world of Tatcha skincare. It comes with a cleansing oil, exfoliant, essence, moisturizer, and eye cream all in one elegant box. It's never too late to revamp your skincare routine.

Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set – Ultra Hydrating, $, available at Tatcha

Silk Treasures

Best For: Combination Complexions

Instead of a silk scarf, why not gift someone a silky smooth complexion? Included: The Silk Cream, The Silk Peony Eye Cream, and The Silk Canvas Primer.

Tatcha Silk Treasures Set, $, available at Tatcha

Pure Nourishing Silk Trio

Best For: Skincare On-The-Go

Similar to the Silk Treasures set, this mini trio includes The Silk Cream, The Silk Peony, and The Liquid Silk Canvas. However, this one comes with its very own reusable makeup bag made out of completely recycled materials. Silky and sustainable.

Tatcha Pure Nourishing Silk Trio, $, available at Tatcha

Skin-Protecting, Makeup-Perfecting Essentials

Best For: Makeup Wearers

When applied together, The Water Cream, The Liquid Silk Canvas, and The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist guarantee a complexion so pretty, you won’t even want to touch your foundation (but if you do, you'll look stunning).

Tatcha Skin-Protecting, Makeup-Perfecting Essentials, $, available at Tatcha

Soothing Indulgences

Best For: Irritated Or Sensitive Skin

Some like to indulge in hot fudge sundaes, some prefer coveting new shoes, and others love classic skincare treasures. If you or a loved one is part of the latter, then take a look at this gift set. Soothing Indulgences comes complete with the Indigo Soothing Hand Cream, Indigo Soothing Body Butter, The Kissu Lip Mask, and will save you a whopping 20 dollars.

Tatcha Soothing Indulgences, $, available at Tatcha

Purifying & Plumping Trio Set

Best For: Low-Maintenance Skin

Obtaining a squeaky clean yet moisturized complexion can be somewhat tricky, but thanks to Tatcha, you can now achieve a beautiful and balanced visage in just three steps. This gift set includes The Rice Wash, The Dewy Skin Cream, and Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil to wash away impurities and unearth your silkiest and smoothest skin.

Tatcha Purifying And Plumping Trio Set, $, available at Tatcha

Little Luxuries

Best For: Skincare Stans

To put it simply, this gift set is Tatcha’s way of saying, “Treat yo’ self." Inside are all kinds of lavish treasures including a cleansing oil, gel-cream, protective primer, dewy skin mist, anti-aging face mask, and a hydrating lip balm.

Tatcha Little Luxuries, $, available at Tatcha

