COVID-19 Vaccines What We Don’t Know and What We Need to Know

With the headlong rush to create and then vaccinate the world's population as a means of controlling the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, two recent developments are particularly pertinent, particularly as governments are already inoculating their citizenry.

To open this posting, I want to make it very clear that I am not an antivaxxer, I am pro safe vaxxer. Like many of us, I have been vaccinated for many diseases during my life, particularly during the years when I travelled to and lived in nations around the globe, most particularly those in Africa where certain diseases like yellow fever and polio are endemic and the risk of being vaccinated is far lower than getting the disease.

With that bit of personal information behind us, let's look at this document that appears on the United Kingdom's government publishing service website. The document entitled "Reg 174 Information for UK Health Professionals" provides guidance for the United Kingdom's healthcare workers when using the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 concentrate, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, as shown here:

BioNTech and Pfizer have applied to receive conditional marketing authorization for this vaccine from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as shown here:

This EMA will allow for the authorization of medicines that:

"…fulfil and unmet medical need on the basis of less complete data than normally required. This happens if the benefit of a medicine or vaccine's immediate availability to patients outweighs the risk inherent in the fact that not all of the data are yet available."

Let's look at some key quotes from the U.K. government document:

1.) Those who receive the vaccine may not be protected from the SARS-CoV-2 virus until at least 7 days after their second dose of the vaccine:

2.) The safety of the vaccine for children under the age of 16 years has not been established:

3.) The vaccine may not protect all individuals who are vaccinated:

4.) Here is the most alarming issue with the BNT162b2 vaccine. Not surprisingly, since the vaccine is being rushed to market, there have been no studies completed on vaccinating pregnant women and, in fact, women are advised to avoid pregnancy for at least two months after their second dose:

As well, it is not known whether the BNT162b2 vaccine is excreted in human milk, creating a risk for nursing infants and, as a result, the vaccine should not be administered during breast-feeding. Note that it is also unknown whether this vaccine will impact fertility.

5.) Here is a listing of adverse reactions to the BNT162b2 vaccine showing that many of them are very common:

6.) Vaccine efficacy noting that confirmed cases of COVID-19 were determined using the flawed RT-PCR test and case definitions were determine using at least one of the following symptoms; fever, new or increased cough, new or increased shortness of breath, chills, new or increased muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, diarrhoea or vomiting (noting that many of these symptoms are shared with other health issues like normal seasonal influenza, the common cold etcetera):

While you may have missed it in the fine print, the group that was vaccinated with BNT162b2 developed 8 confirmed cases (again, using the RT-PCR test) whereas, the group that received the placebo developed 162 cases (using the above list of symptoms to diagnose COVID-19). This is how the manufacturer is able to claim an efficacy of 95.0 percent when comparing the vaccine to the placebo (i.e. 8 confirmed cases among those vaccinated divided by 162 cases among those receiving the placebo equals 5 percent ineffective which equals 95 percent efficacy).

Now, let's look at the second document. On December 1, 2020, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Dr. Michael Yeadon petitioned the same European Medicines Agency as noted above:

…asking them to stay their approval of the BioNTech Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine for Phase III trials in Germany and other EU protocol nations until certain study design conditions are met.

In case you haven't heard of the two doctors who are behind this petition, here are their qualifications:

1.) Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg:

2.) Dr. Michael Yeadon:

It is key to note that Dr. Yeadon worked in management positions for Pfizer Global R&D from 1995 to 2011, including nearly 7 years as the company's Chief Science Officer and Vice President.

Here is one of their concerns:

These two physicians are concerned that one of the potential side effects of the vaccine could result in the prevention of the formation of a placenta in women who are attempting to get pregnant, essentially rendering them infertile.

As you can see from the information in this posting, there is a great deal that is not known about this so-called vaccine solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the haste to vaccinate the globe, Big Pharma has been allowed to take unprecedented shortcuts to receive government approval to create and market an unprecedented vaccine for a coronavirus, a fact that should cause us concern. There are things that we, as consumers, simply must know.

