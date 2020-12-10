Best Gifts 2020

Relationships can be tough — especially ones that haven't, er, officially started yet. You may be crushing on a special someone or in the beginning of a budding relationship and wondering: Will it work out? Are things getting serious? And even more anxiety-inducing… should I get them a holiday gift?

How you answer all of these pressing Qs is up to you and depends on each crush situation, of course. But if you do want to get your potential new person a present this year, look no further. We've curated the perfect guide to gifting for a crush, from pricier picks to things that just say "I'm thinking about you."

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Actually Curious Card Bundle

Pick up a gift that you and your budding boo can use together to get to know each other on a new level. This card bundle includes two conversation-starting decks: The original explores questions of background, values, and views on important issues, and the happy hour edition features questions that explore dreams, ambitions, and cherished memories. A couple rounds of this game and you'll be closer than ever.

Actually Curious Card Bundle, $, available at Actually Curious

David's Perfume #1: Amber & Cashmere

If your crush is a David Dobrik stan, there's really no other gift you can give them as meaningful (and fresh-smelling) as the YouTube star's debut perfume. Every time they go in for a spritz, they'll be thinking of you.

David's Perfume Amber & Cashmere Perfume, $, available at David's Perfume

Spoken Flames Favored Candle

Speaking of scents, candles are always a great idea to give as gifts to those you care about. With aromas of ylang ylang, jasmine, and geranium, your crush will associate you with these refreshing floral scents for its entire 55-hour burn time.

Spoken Flames Favored Candle, $, available at Spoken Flames

Gravity Cooling Blanket

Weighted blankets are a pretty close substitute to tight, warm hugs, something we've all been craving more of since COVID-19 first hit.

Gravity Blankets Cooling Blanket, $, available at Gravity Blankets

The Sill Hoya Heart Duo

These adorable heart-shaped succulents come together as a pair. Give both to your crush or keep one for yourself — a modern, romantic spin on the classic broken heart friendship necklace.

The Sill Hoya Heart Duo, $, available at The Sill

NoelleRx Art Give Love Holiday Greeting Card

Gifting on a budget doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality. Give a one-of-a-kind card like this one with a special, heartfelt message inside — words can go a long way!

NoelleRx Art Give Love Holiday Greeting Card, $, available at Etsy

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results