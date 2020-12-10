Quirky White Elephant Gifts

A White Elephant exchange is, in short, terrifying. Willing participants are tasked with achieving gift-giving nirvana for people they perhaps never even realized worked in their office or counted as part of their social circle. All of this begs the question: how does one buy a present for someone they don't actually know? We’ve got 20 answers to that query — and each of them not-so-coincidentally clocks in under $20 (the acceptable gift-limit for near-strangers).

We did a deep dive into the treacherous caverns of the World Wide Web and nabbed a collection of the most eccentric yet affordable souvenirs that 2020 has to offer. In the upcoming slides, you’ll discover everything from the likes of mini waffle makers to churro latte kits, ranch dressing ornaments, and other prezzies that absolutely no one needs but will certainly want. Cue the holiday-themed sighs of relief.

LYWUU Dachshund Dog Shaped Silicone Ice Cube Molds, $, available at Amazon

FraserRidgeDesigns Four Seasons Total Landscaping mug, $, available at Etsy

SmartKlear Carbon Smartphone Cleaner, $, available at The Grommet

World's Smallest World’s Smallest Vacuum, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Gianthairball Shiba Inu Plush Pillow, $, available at Amazon

