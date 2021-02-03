Work From Home Shopping

For many of us, working remotely has become a way of life. But, no matter how long we've been taking Zoom calls from our kitchens, the shift from office desk to home desk is a still little draining. Luckily, there's a ton of virtual support out there to help us gear up a streamlined workflow track for the new year and amp up some WFH motivation. We harnessed our product-hunting prowess to bring us seasoned telecommuters in need of a new year refresh a collection of work-from-home organization items you can order online and receive ASAP.

We're taking our top WFH tips and pairing them with multiple product suggestions: starting small with time-management notepads and butt-support cushions, then moving up to bigger fish like standing desks and tech organizational systems. Scroll on to get in tip-top shape for giving this remote-productivity thing a run for its money all year long.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Create A Dedicated Workspace

A dedicated workspace looks different for everyone depending on the size and layout of your space — but, a good place to start is with an at-home desk.

Whether you want to go for a more streamlined standing setup, a wall-mounted system, an in-bed/on-couch lap desk, or a classic standalone model, finding the proper pedestal for your work will enhance your abilities to complete it.

Overstock Poppy Lift Top Desk, $, available at Overstock

Foundstoneu2122 Hayward Solid Wood Floating Desk, $, available at Wayfair

Oren Ellis Metal Ladder Bookcase, $, available at Wayfair

MoWdwrk Small Oakwood Desk, $, available at Etsy

Kikkerland Felt iBed Lap Desk, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results