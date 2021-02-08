Plus Size Lingerie Looks

While some have deemed sexy lingerie irrelevant — given how much time we’re spending alone right now — we’ve come to believe quite the opposite. Not only is getting dressed up in your finest bras, underwear, and lace-y teddies for yourself fun, but it’s also a big fashion trend right now, giving us even more of an excuse to buy a new set (or two).

With that in mind, ahead, find 17 sexy lingerie items to gift yourself, from neon slips and black corsets to pieces featuring all the ruffles and bows you could ever wish for. Even better, every item selected is available in a wide range of sizes. (Playful Promises offers sizes up to a 44K, JBC’s bras provide L to H cup support, and Cacique’s size range ends at 50K.) This is, after all, a purchase by you, for you.

Buy yourself something naughty (or nice) this year by shopping the plus-size lingerie items ahead.

JBC Lingerie Above The Clouds Bra, $, available at JBC Lingerie

JBC Lingerie Above The Clouds Underwear, $, available at JBC Lingerie

Aerie Real Power Plunge Push Up Bra, $, available at AE

Aerie Eyelash Lace High Waisted Boybrief Underwear, $, available at AE

H&M Padded Underwire Lace Bra, $, available at H&M

Cacique Dot Mesh Romper, $, available at Cacique

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results