Aerie’s Viral Crossover Leggings

Leggings were already considered to be a pretty universal wardrobe staple even before a global pandemic forced us all to move indoors, and the compressive pant went from off-duty weekend attire to everyday emotional-support necessity. Now, when shoppers catch wind of a supernaturally flattering pair, a virtual stampede to shop them ensues. This is precisely what happened on November 20, when a video posted by TikTok influencer @hannahschlenker showcased Aerie’s OFFLINE crossover leggings to her (almost) 700,000 followers and they completely sold out, leaving legions of leggings-lovers out in the cold.

If you thought 2021 was off to a rocky start, you were right — but right now, we have a glimmer of good news. We discovered that Aerie just restocked these coveted leg-huggers in black for the fourth time. (No info on any additional colors, but you better believe we’re hot on the trail of any updates.) And, if this single pair of tight pants won’t satisfy your lounging needs, never fear: we also combed the internet for every single serviceable dupe of the v-waisted style we could find — unearthing options from the likes of Nike, ASOS, Amazon’s Core 10 activewear label, and more. So, if you see a pair of waist-trimming, curve-hugging leggings in your future, get to shopping — Aerie’s coveted pair definitely won’t stick around for long.

Aerie OFFLINE High Waisted Crossover Legging

The crossover legging that launched a thousand transactions are back in stock — for now. Nab a pair in black for all of your 2021 couch/gym needs.

Aerie High Waisted Crossover Legging, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Hard Tail Crossover Waist Duo Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Remember Hard Tail?! Some of our readers may recall rocking hoodies, tees, and flared pants from this Y2K mall brand — and might be surprised and delighted to see that they’re still around (making cute, compressive crossover leggings, no less).

Hard Tail Crossover Waist Duo Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $, available at Amazon

Cycle House by Marika Leopard Crossover Leggings

Meow! Don’t call it a comeback — these leopard leggings feel very of the moment, thanks to the virally-popular crossover waistband.

Cycle House by Marika Leopard Crossover Leggings, $, available at Zulily

Foxfit Athletica Crossover Waist Buttery Soft Leggings

We don’t always think of Etsy as a resource for activewear, but they really delivered this time — these crossover leggings are figure-flattering and buttery-soft.

Foxfit Athletica Crossover Waist Buttery-Soft Leggings, $, available at Etsy

Core 10 7/8 Crop Leggings with Crossover Waist

Leave it to Amazon to supply us with exactly what we’re looking for — in this case, a compressive crossover waist legging available in sizes XS – 3X.

Core 10 7/8 Crop Legging with Crossover Waist, $, available at Amazon

ASOS 4505 Legging with V-Waist

From Asos’s in-house activewear brand comes a cool crossover legging in an appealing blue hue.

ASOS 4505 Legging With V-Waist, $, available at ASOS

