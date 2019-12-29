Police search for missing Toronto woman Erica Oldfield

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Erica Oldfield, 49, was last seen on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Queen Street West and Shaw Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
