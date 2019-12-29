Police search for missing Toronto woman Erica Oldfield

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Erica Oldfield, 49, was last seen on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Queen Street West and Shaw Street area.

She is described as 5’3", 155 lbs., with short straight black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur around the hood, pink shirt, black pants with two white stripes down the sides of both legs, and black winter boots.

Police are concerned for her safety.