Madonna And Boyfriend: Sunglasses At Night

Madonna has successfully traded in her last boytoy for a younger model. (She and Mariah Carey share a weakness for athletic dancers.) For the past year Madonna has been quietly keeping company with her dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25, and now she’s flaunting him in public. They arrived in London to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Madonna’s kids Lourdes, David, and the twins Esther and Stella (serious Kabbalah names, right?) Ahlamalik is already picking up Madonna’s habits – they’re both wearing sunglasses indoors in London in the winter.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

