The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Cuma Avci, 33, was last seen on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 8:40 a.m., when he was travelling from the Whitby Go Station to Scarborough Centre Station.

He is described as 5'4", with a medium build, and last seen wearing a red winter coat, green camouflage pants, brown shoes, a blue baseball cap, and carrying a blue backpack. The attached photo is from today.

Police are concerned for his safety.