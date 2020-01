The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Sabrina Pereira, 15, was last seen on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'3", 126 lbs., with long wavy brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long brown coat, ripped blue jeans, a pink Adidas sweater and white Adidas sneakers.

Police are concerned for her safety.