Joe Jonas And Jack Black Conduct Their Own Hollywood Bus Tour

Tourists in Hollywood all wanted tickets for the Ultimate Hollywood Tour bus today because they saw that Joe Jonas and Jack Black were hosting a tour! It was only for one ride, however, because they were filming a segment for some project. Remember a few years ago when Jimmy Kimmel was hosting the Oscars, he had a tour bus hijacked and the tourists were told they were going inside a building to see a costume exhibit. It was actually a side entrance to the Dolby Theater and the tourists found themselves on live TV staring at movie stars in the front row! Jimmy WAS a fun Oscar host!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results