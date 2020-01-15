Warren And Annette Are Loyal To Their Old Friends

We always love seeing Annette Bening and her husband Warren Beatty out together- who would have guessed their marriage would last 28 years? We remember Warren from the days when he never met an airline stewardess he didn’t like. (That was before they were called flight attendants.) Warren, 82, and Annette, 61, still look like they’re having fun. They have four kids aged from 19 to 28. The couple attended an event at Spago celebrating a book written by tainted Beverly Hills lawyer Bert Fields. Fields made a lot of money defending the Weinsteins and suing people who criticized Tom Cruise’s “religion” Scientology- he compared Scientology critics to Nazis. How times have changed…

