Toronto Police Arrest Eric Faulknor In Child Pornography Investigation

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

A quantity of child sexual abuse material was discovered.

Following further investigation it is alleged a man used the following social media handles to commit child sexual abuse offences.

Supafly9999#7688

Supafly99999

Jordan D

Jordand9999

Super.fly99

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Eric Faulknor 34, of Toronto was arrested. He is charged with:

1. Luring a person under 16 for the purpose of sexual interference

2. two counts of Possess child pornography

3. two counts of Access child pornography

4. Make child pornography available

5. Make child pornography

6. Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10 a.m.