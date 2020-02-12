Toronto man Nicolae Stefan Pop Arrested For TTC Sexual Assault

The Toronto Police Service would like to inform the public of an arrest made in relation to two Sexual Assault investigations.

It is alleged:

– between Friday, January 3, 2020, and Thursday, January 16, 2020, two women were sexually assaulted while seated on the TTC subway train

– two women and a witness contacted police after seeing a social media post

On Thursday, February 5, 2020, Nicolae Stefan Pop, 51, of Toronto, was arrested.

He is charged with:

1. two counts of Sexual Assaults

He is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Court on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Anyone with any information about these incidents, or believes they are a victim of a sexual assault, is asked to come forward to police.