The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Danielle Buffalo, 25, was last seen on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., in the Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drivearea.

She is described as 5’6”, thin build, 120lbs, with straight long brown hair. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.