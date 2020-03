The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Arben Beni Dashi, 38, was last seen on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 4:50 p.m., in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

He is described as 5'8"-6'0", thin build, short dark hair, and stubbly facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with white fur hood, a white and black scarf, checkered black and grey sweater, black t-shirt, light blue or grey pants, and white running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.