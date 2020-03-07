Video: Salman Khan has the cutest moments with niece Ayat and we’re in love with this duo!

Salman Khan has always been open about his love for his nephew and niece, Ahil and Ayat. He has been fond of kids, in general, but these two surely hold a special place in his heart. Ayat shares her birthday with Salman Khan and the day couldn’t be more special for the Khans and Sharmas. From posting cute pictures to videos, Arpita Khan Sharma always keeps the fans updated and a recent video of Salman and Ayat has been winning the internet over!

In the video, Salman Khan is seen playing with little Ayat and the video is too cute for words. Clearly, just like Salman, Ayat is also very fond of her uncle and enjoys her time with him. Arpita took to her Instagram to share the video with the caption, “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan”. Take a look at it right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:13am PST

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read: After Thailand, Salman Khan cancels the Azerbaijan schedule of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results