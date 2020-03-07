Jacqueline Fernandez brings in the summer vibes with her floral separates and we’re love-struck!

For someone who always keeps the fashion police happy, Jacqueline Fernandez has nailed it yet again as she brings in the breezy and summery vibes with her sartorial pick for a Holi party recently. Donning two retro-vibing flowy separates, the diva aced the fashion game and ha the best fashion inspiration to give!

The glimpses we saw on her Instagram story are totally driving us to get our hands on her wardrobe with the red floral separates. The highlight was her 70s knot-tie blouse which is everything that can make for the best summer fashion statement. All spring in her outlook and her fashion game, the actress never fails to impress us with her sartorial picks and we are in love.

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most influential celebrities of Bollywood and her social media is a testimony to the same. From her sartorial picks to keeping us updated with her fitness routine, books to travel- the package of the actress is very active on her social media and keeps it real with all the BTS images and videos.

Jacqueline is hailed as Bollywood's Miss Sunshine and everyone can surely relate to it as she is always seen in her best spirit. The actress has always treated her audiences with something unique and different, with every passing day.

A perfect synonym to "Bollywood's Miss Sunshine", the actress holds her space as a positive growth leader, a cheerleader to all her peers and an inspiration to one and all. With her fashion statement ready- from ethnic to western glam, Jacqueline is the person who continues to give us all the inspiration we need!

On the work front, Jacqueline is venturing in the OTT platform and will be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer. The actress is also all set for her song, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ which will be releasing on March 8.

