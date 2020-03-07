This is what brings Taapsee Pannu closer to her character Amrita in Thappad

The Anubhav Sinha's directorial, Thappad has surely created a roar with its hard-hitting content and Taapsee Pannu’s character is what is making waves all across for her individuality and the driving force to the subject that the film showcases.

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha which released in the theatres on 28th February as it continues to mark its strong presence with the significant narrative.

Taapsee recently had a social media interaction session with her fans and when one of the users asked her, “What was the hardest part of getting into your character? What did you identify with the most?” and her reply truly makes us believe in the core of the character that she portrayed.

The actress tells us what she draws from Amrita and shares, “To not explode when everyone is asking me to ‘let it go’ or ‘move on’. I am a very impulsive person unlike Amrita. So to hold on to everything without losing my mind was tough. But being stubborn about doing the RIGHT thing is what I identify with. #AskTaapsee #EveryWoman”.

Her character has found resonance with the women and the masses where Amrita can be seen carrying the baton for a larger cause as she fights for her rights and the ‘right’. The film is raking in all the praises- from the critics to the government making it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to the industry peers hailing it as the most important film of the year 2020.

