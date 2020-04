The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Andria Apulinario, 24, was last seen on Sunday, April 5, 2020, in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area.

At 10 p.m., she was in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'6", 130 lbs., medium build, with a light complexion, brown eyes, medium-length wavy hair in afro-style. A description of her clothes are unknown at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.