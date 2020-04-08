Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma distribute essential food packages to the under privileged

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been in the news since their friendship bloomed on Bigg Boss 13. The duo shared a close-knit friendship on the show and the fans were hoping and praying for these two to date. However, soon after Bigg Boss 13, Paras went ahead with a reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to look for a potential love interest and even though the show ended before its allotted time, he walked away with being friends with one of the contestants.
Take a look at the video.
So finally we both decided to help and distributing essential food packages to the under privileged with the guide lines issued by WHO- wearing a mask and practicing social distancing ????@officialmahirasharma #paraschhabra #actor #bollywood #biggboss #films #television #corona #entertainment #stayhome #pandemic #covid19 #narendramodi #primeminister #initiative #candles #light #biggboss13 #colors #abrakadabra
This surely is a heartwarming gesture by PaHira.
